Paying the Price: COVID-19’s financial impact on the salon industry

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Salons across the Magnolia State welcomed back customers Monday after several weeks of no income.
For salon owners like Maghen Lee, getting the green light from Governor Reeves to get back to business is a breath of fresh air.
“It has been crazy," she said. "I am so thankful my phone has not stopped ringing!”
It’s business as usual here at Parlor Salon in Gluckstadt, with a few safety regulations put in place.
“We screen them and ask about contact with others, take their temperature for any symptoms, hand sanitizer," Lee said. "When they leave, we wash and change everything.”
Even with curbside sales, going weeks without a steady income has impacted countless businesses across the state. Lee now looks forward to gaining back all that was lost.
“It has been a big impact," she said. "For some of my girls it’s been a 100-percent loss.”
Some businesses have even had to up their service prices just to stay afloat.
“There are some salons that have upped their price a little bit or have changed their prices a little,” Lee revealed.
Lee says instead of raising service prices, they are choosing to earn back lost revenue by working as much as possible: 7 days a week.
“We have kept it the same because I feel a lot of my people have been out of work as well. I will not judge other salons. They have to do what they have to do!”
Lee says her biggest fear is the unknown of what’s to come, but for now Parlor Salon continues to focus on their customers and get things back to normal.
“We are trying to get our clients back in, make them happy and rebuild what was lost. Without them this is nothing, so I want to be fair to them and keep them coming back.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.