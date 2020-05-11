3OYS investigation reveals name of JPD officer arrested for child exploitation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 3 On Your Side investigation confirms the identity of a Jackson Police Department patrolman placed on administrative leave following his arrest on a charge of child exploitation.
Utilizing information from public records, JPD rosters and former JPD officers, 3 On Your Side independently confirmed the identity of that suspect: 57-year-old Mark Coleman, listed in those rosters as a master police officer.
A sparse statement released from spokesperson Sam Brown on Monday said the officer will remain on leave until an internal investigation for conduct unbecoming an officer is completed.
Brown did not, however, include the name, date of the officer’s arrest, or the officer’s mugshot in the department’s statement, citing the fact that the case is “an open investigation involving a minor.”
The city’s arrest docket shows Coleman was arrested Saturday night and charged with exploitation of a child.
Within hours of his arrest, Municipal Court Judge William Walker set Coleman’s bond at $50,000 and the suspect bonded out.
Brown said all evidence that is gathered in this investigation will be turned over to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, but did not specify when that might take place.
When reached by phone Monday afternoon, Coleman declined to comment about his charges or the case.
“I appreciate [the opportunity], but I just put everything in the Lord’s hands. I’m fine,” Coleman said.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.