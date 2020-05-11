Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 76 today with mostly sunny skies after a morning low temperature of 50 degrees. Enjoy the continuation of nice weather, but get ready for warmer and more humid weather as we get further into this week and next. Eventually, a taste of summer-like weather will arrive later this week and into next week. It will feel more like Summer Friday into the weekend with highs in the 80s and a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures may actually reach 90 degrees next week and it could happen more than once. Average high is 82 this time of year and the average low is 61. Sunrise is 6:04am and the sunset is 7:50pm. Northeast wind at 5mph tonight and southeast at 10mph Tuesday. Clear skies tonight with lows in the 60s and mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the 80s. Expect that weather to last through Thursday when we’ll add a daily chance for a few showers or thunderstorms, but the threat of any organized severe weather right now looks minimal.