Man turns himself in after ex-girlfriend shot multiple times at Byram hotel

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested for a domestic shooting at a hotel in the City of Byram.
Willie Roy Robinson, 44, has been arrested and charged with the shooting of his estranged girlfriend at the Holiday Inn Express in Byram on Thursday.
Just after 10 p.m. Byram Police responded to reports of an active shooter at the hotel on West Frontage Road.
Officer found a woman that had been shot multiple times. The victim was able to identify Robinson as the alleged shooter. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Robinson fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, but later turned himself in to Byram Police Detectives.
Robinson was booked and transported to the Raymond Detention Center on charges of Attempted Murder and Kidnapping. Additional charges may be filed. Robinson is being held with no bond awaiting his initial appearance in Byram Municipal Court.
