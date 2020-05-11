Lexington police chief expresses frustration after ambush injures one of his officers

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Lexington police officer is still recovering after he was shot last week. Three men have since been charged in the case, and Monday we learned more about what led to that shooting.
Kiara Brown, Ayquanya Brown, and 25-year-old Jamie Purnell are charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer along with felony malicious mischief.
A police car in Lexington is riddled with bullets after three people allegedly attacked a group of police officers, leaving one of them injured.
“It is just frustrating,” said Chief Robert Kirklin. “We are here to do our job and you have some people who don’t respect themselves and do not respect law enforcement. They get out here and shoot us like we are a dog in the street.”
Kirklin says it all started Thursday night when they got a call about a disturbance and people not social distancing on 3rd Street.
He says when Officer Kenny Gee and other officers arrived on scene, violence began.
"They became very belligerent and they started throwing bricks at the officer and bottles and everything else they can find. At one point one of the suspects ran to the back of the residence and came up with a gun and started firing at the officers, striking two police cars,” said Kirklin.
Officer Gee was also shot once in his shoulder. The chief says he drove himself to the hospital for help.
"Officer Kenny Gee is in a lot of pain... He has been with us for six months, and it is just a blessing he was wearing his bulletproof vest because it could’ve been a lot worse,” said Kirklin.
Three men now face charges in connection with the shooting. The chief says one of suspects was already out on bond for a similar shooting.
“Kiara Brown aka KK, he is believed to be the shooter. He was already out on a $100,000 bond for aggravated assault on an officer."
The chief admits it has been challenging for officers enforcing the rules during this pandemic.
“It’s been bad and it might be getting worse. They want to hangout and have barbecues and we try to keep social distancing.. This is not a game, we’re out here to serve and protect,” said Cheif Kirklin.
