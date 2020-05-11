Inmate convicted of killing his girlfriend dies in Miss. prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate serving life after killing his girlfriend has died in prison.
Robert Floyd McGuire, 56, was found unresponsive at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman Monday morning.
He was taken to the prison hospital where he would be pronounced dead.
According to the Sunflower County coroner, there were no obvious signs of trauma to McGuire’s body.
An autopsy will determine his cause and manner of death.
McGuire was convicted of murder following a trial and sentenced Nov. 6, 2012 in Rankin County.
