Home improvement projects increase during shelter-in-place order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sitting inside looking at the four walls is prompting many to slap on a new coat of paint or whittle down that to-do list.
Since COVID-19 DIY projects like sprucing up the home and yard are on the increase.
“One of the first projects we worked on was our mantel,” said homeowner Amanda Kirk. She is one the many homeowners tackling home improvement projects during COVID-19.
Amanda and her husband Brandon recently moved into their new house and got to work in the living room, kitchen and bedroom.
“The fireplace used to be just a solid color that matched the walls, but then we got some chalk paint and decided to paint that,” said Kirk.
And she’s not alone. There is a surge in Do It Yourself projects since the pandemic.
“I’ve had adirondack chairs I found in my garage that’s been there for six years along with the bucket of paint,” said Ray Lewis of Fondren. “So I broke that out and primed it and painted it."
“They’ve had a lot of opportunity to kind of study their house,” said Revell Ace Hardware manager Paxton Rooks.
The Jackson store operator has seen a 30 to 40 percent increase in business over the same time over last year.
Their best sellers are paint and outdoor cleaning equipment and products.
"They've actually found things they didn't know existed, cracks in the wall here, nails sticking out here, baseboards that need to be replaced," added Rooks.
Also popular now are restoring furniture, planting, potting and landscaping. Rooks has even seen an uptick in the sale of grills.
Hardware store officials have seen a steady rise in business over the last four weeks.
