First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild Monday

MONDAY: High pressure will remain in place over the region, keeping the weather quiet to start off the new work week. Expect mostly sunny skies to warm temperatures from the morning 40s and 50s into the 70s. We’ll turn cool again tonight, falling back into the upper 40s and lower 50s under mainly clear skies.
TUESDAY: While still quiet and mostly to partly sunny – expect temperature to turn a bit warmer through the day. A cool morning will give way to a seasonable afternoon with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to move farther offshore and flow moisture into the region off the Gulf of Mexico. This will allow for temperatures to creep upward into the 80s, become muggier and allow for pop-up, mainly afternoon, showers and storms to develop each day. Overnight will be in the 60s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.