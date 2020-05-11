Car accident leads to deadly shootout on I-20 in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead following a deadly shootout that happened on an interstate over the weekend.
According to witnesses the incident began after an accident in the Luby’s parking lot off I-55.
A Camaro backed into an Acura. The driver of Acura, then reportedly shot at the Camaro.
The Camaro drove away down I-55 South, with the Acura following close behind. More shots were fired at the Camaro going down the interstate.
The Camaro lost control on I-20 around Childre Road bridge and the two vehicles collided.
There was another exchange of gunfire and the Acura driver was struck multiple times. He was taken UMMC where he died.
The deceased has been identified at 22 year old Gabriel Joshua Harper.
There was a passenger in each vehicle, neither was injured and are cooperating with investigators.
While no charges have been filed against the Camaro driver, the case will be presented by Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett to a Grand Jury.
Names of the Camaro driver and passengers are not being released at this time.
