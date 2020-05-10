Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is disputing a Mississippi state auditor’s report that says he received $1.1 million in welfare money for multiple speaking engagements he didn't show up for. Favre told ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” radio show he was being paid for his role in radio public service announcements and advertisements. He says he has never not shown up for an appearance. Favre has agreed to pay back the money.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have cut three-time Pro Bowl right guard Larry Warford. Warford's three-year run as a Saints starter was cast into doubt by the club’s decision to select interior lineman Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the recent NFL draft only one year after using a second-round pick on interior lineman Erik McCoy. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Friday announced the decision to cut Warford. The seven-year veteran out of Kentucky started all 44 games in which he played for New Orleans since signing a four-year contract worth $34 million in 2017.