Councilman Kenneth Stokes honors grieving mothers on Mother’s Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is celebrating mothers this year by holding special event for mothers mourning the loss of their children.
“It is a hard Mother’s Day for those mothers who have lost loved ones,” said Stokes.
For some mothers, the say is one for celebration.
“He is just a joy, such a blessing,” said one new mother Kia Sullivan.
But for others, Mother’s Day is a painful reminder of loss and devastation.
“He has been here with me for so long, I really miss him. This is so hard,” said grieving mother Juanita Swinnie.
“He caught a virus out of nowhere. Went to school and was fine, within 36 hours he was gone.”
Rita Kaye Wells lost her 7 year old son back in 1986 but still carries his memory with her today.
“There have been some struggles, but today I smile.”
“He left home to get something to eat and he never came back.”
Juanita Swinnie recently lost her son to gun violence but says the hardest part about today is not having closure.
“I do not know what happened. The police haven’t told me anything. I still love my child. It is hurting me not knowing what happened to him.”
Councilman Stokes presented a ‘Mother of the Year 2020’ certificate to Swinnie for her strength and courage to carry on.
This Mother’s Day, whether you’re a grieving mother or a mother to be, here’s their message to you.
“Talk to your kids and do all you can to be there for them,” said Swinnie.
“Stay strong, when you want to cry, cry. Live your life because angels like this they go to heaven,” said Wells.
“It’s okay. Whatever it is for you it is okay. As long as they are fed, and changed and loved sometimes they just want to love on you and that is enough,” said Sullivan.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.