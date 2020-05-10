Cold Morning; Beautiful Mother’s Day Afternoon

Unusually cold May weather continues... Temperatures plummeted to the low and middle 40s on this Mother’s Day morning across Central and South Mississippi, which is a good 15 plus degrees below average. In fact, areas in North Mississippi are starting out in the 30s! For the remainder of Mother’s Day, the dry and pleasant conditions continue as afternoon temperatures return to the 70s along with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Enjoy this while it lasts because daytime highs go back into the 80s next week.