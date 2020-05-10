City of Vicksburg projected to face additional economic hardship due to postponed pageant

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Without this year’s Miss Mississippi Pageant, City of Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs is concerned about his city.
“It is the biggest revenue generator we have in our city," he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Miss Mississippi Organization to hold the competition for 2021.
The event attracts hundreds of people to the River City.
It also generates millions of dollars through tourism and hospitality.
Without it, Flaggs said it will be hard for the city to bounce back.
“We’re projecting, as of today, to lose about 2.8 million dollars in revenue. Now to add this on you can look at a problem about 3 to 3.2 million dollars that we’re going to lose and we’re gonna have to make this money up in the last quarter," said Flaggs.
The mayor said he is already bracing for a big loss in revenue due to the pandemic
Flaggs said help from higher levels of government could help with the economic loss.
“If in fact the federal government and the state does not help us we’re going to have to significantly cut salaries. Because that’s your biggest loss, your salaries and your serious errors in your personnel call, We’re going to have to cut capital, cut supplies," said Flaggs.
Despite the troubles, Mayor Flaggs believes it was ultimately the right move in order to protect the safety of everyone.
“….Let me just say that I think the Miss America Pageant and the Vicksburg Directors made the right decision and just play it safe. Put the people first," he said.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.