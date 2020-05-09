An unseasonably cool Mother’s Day Weekend... Starting out clear and dry this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Patchy fog is possible early but nothing widespread. Absolutely gorgeous (although much cooler than average) weather today, featuring highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s under lots of sunshine, low humidity, and a pleasant north breeze. Lows plummet to the low and middle 40s Sunday morning, which is a good 15 plus degrees below average! For Mother’s Day, the dry and pleasant conditions continue as afternoon temperatures return to the 70s.