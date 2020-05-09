Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says barbershops, salons and gyms can start reopening Monday but must take steps to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Reeves made the announcement Friday. He also extended his “safer at home” order by two more weeks, until May 25. Legislators have started discussing how Mississippi might spend some of the coronavirus relief money it is receiving from the federal government. They say some could be used to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic. The state Health Department says Mississippi has topped 9,000 confirmed cases and 400 deaths from the virus.