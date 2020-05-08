102-year-old Ark. nursing home resident beats coronavirus

A 102-year-old Northeast Arkansas nursing home resident is proving to be quite a fighter. (Source: Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 8, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 2:27 PM

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 102-year-old Northeast Arkansas nursing home resident is proving to be quite a fighter.

Ms. Mae, who resides at Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, was born during the Spanish Flu epidemic in 1918.

Since then she has survived the Great Depression, World War II, September 11, and other global crises.

Now, in 2020, she has survived COVID-19.

The nursing center celebrated her return to her room on Monday.

As you can see from the photos the center posted on social media, she was elated to be back home.

