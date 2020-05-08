Shots fired at Pearl officer, suspect on the loose

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl officer encountered gunfire after attempting to pull a vehicle over on Friday morning.
City of Pearl PIO Greg Flynn says the officer tried to stop the vehicle and a chase ensued.
Flynn said that someone in the vehicle started firing shots at the officer. The officer tried to pursue the vehicle but lost the direction of it.
The chase went into Jackson’s city limits. The Jackson Police Department has been called to assist in the capture of the suspect.
The suspect has not been identified.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.