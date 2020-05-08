The perfect Mother’s Day gift: A St. Jude Dream Home ticket!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mother’s Day is coming up this weekend. If you’re lost for ideas of what to get mom, consider a ticket for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home!
It’s not just a gift for mom, it’s a gift of life. Each $100 ticket ensures that patients receive top-notch care at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and their families never pay for treatment, travel, housing or food. That allows them to focus on one thing: their child getting better.
Extensive research is conducted at St. Jude, and it’s not kept a secret. It’s shared across the world so scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Most of St. Jude’s funding comes from generous donors like you.
“The fact that no one has to pay. It’s a place where everyone is treated as an equal,” says one regular donor.
“Everybody is welcome here. It doesn’t matter what religion or what part of the world you’re from, all that is taken away. It just gives you some hope,” says another.
This year, the Dream Home is in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison. It’s a four-bedroom three-bathroom house with luxurious upgrades throughout, and it’s worth more than $600,000.
Tickets are almost sold out. Visit dreamhome.org or call 800-371-6789 to reserve one today!
