Northpark Mall reopens under new safety guidelines

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Shoppers were in Northpark Mall as soon as it opened Friday, but some of the individual retailers aren’t ready to open just yet.
Marketing manager Christy Pender said some stores remain closed by the choice of their corporate owners.
The rest of Northpark is open for business, under new guidance.
“Well, we have signage all around the property just reminding people of the oh-so important social distancing. That is a mandate to stay, you know, not close to one another. The other thing that we are encouraging and allowing are masks. So if people feel more comfortable in a mask, we are absolutely encouraging that they wear a mask,” said Pender.
Hand sanitizing stations can be found throughout the mall. Tables in the eating area are spaced out 6 feet apart.
Social areas like the Discovery Park are closed off for now. With the mall functioning at half capacity, shoppers said it’s easy to practice social distancing.
“Still kind of feeling safe to be in the public in here cause it’s, you know, it’s not too crowded elbow-to-elbow anything," said John Williams.
Sweet Tastin’ owner Jeff Washington was excited to slowly reopen and see customers back at the mall.
“The good thing about the mall opening up today, this Mother’s Day weekend, so everyone still need to come out and shop for Mother’s Day. Don’t let this pandemic hold you back from taking care of y’all moms,” said Washington.
As the mall works towards a normalized shopping experience, shoppers said the opening is bittersweet.
“Kind of good for those that need the employment. But, at the same time, you know, you got the people that’s just out and about just to be out and about making it unsafe. So it’s kind of 50/50,” said Williams.
Northpark will start closing at 6 p.m. to allow workers to thoroughly clean.
