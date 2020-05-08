'Local is what you have to depend on now’: Miss. Farm Marketplace gives boost to local farmers

LEARNED, Miss. (WLBT) - Yesterday, state officials took steps to address food supply shortages due to COVID-19.
One way was the launching of a new website promoting farm to table across the state.
Sitting on 109 acres in Learned, Mississippi, a Patch of Heaven farm is a smaller farming operation run by Mark Herring and his wife.
He says his phone started ringing off the hook when people saw his ad on the new Mississippi Farmer Marketplace portal which opened Thursday.
Herring says his operation is all natural. Grass-fed cattle, pigs and chickens raised organically. No chemicals are used.
Herring says he is excited that he and other smaller farmers will now be highlighted as a food option in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.
Mark Herring said, “Local is what you have to depend on now. Quite honestly I really feel like it will also add to the state of Mississippi.”
Herring fertilizes his own fields moving chicken coops from plot to plot.
He’s able to provide food for his family and now others in a time when his services are increasing in demand.
