Gov. Reeves will hold daily brief on COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will provide his daily brief about the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19.
Thursday, Reeves announced an agreement with Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn on how to spend relief money coming into the state.
Thursday also marked the beginning of “Stage 2” of the governor’s plan to reopen Mississippi, which includes allowing in-house dining at restaurants up to 50% capacity, outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people, and opening parks to the public with limited hours.
