Friday night & weekend forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers today held our temperatures in the 60s most of the day. In fact, Jackson reported a high of only 65 degrees, 16 degrees below normal. We’ve had about just under a half inch of rain so far today. Skies will clear tonight and the breeze will keep up. While temperatures will fall into the 40s by morning, wind chills will make it feel even colder. Plenty of sunshine will return Saturday with a little bit of a breeze, but just like today, temperatures are unlikely to make it out of the 60s, again despite having plenty of sunshine. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be chilly again with lows in the 40s, but the breeze will go away. Mother’s Day looks perfect with sunshine, low humidity, not much of a breeze and highs reaching the lower and middle 70s. Temperatures and humidity will creep up once again next, returning to very typical May conditions. Highs in the 80s and maybe some showers and storms by the end of the week. Average high this time of year is 81 and the average low is 60. Sunrise is 6:06am and sunset is 7:48pm. Northeast wind at 10mph with gusts to 20mph tonight and Saturday.