First Lady Elee Reeves donates blood, encourages others to do the same

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves is encouraging Mississippians to donate blood. She donated at the Mississippi Blood Services Flowood location this morning.
Demand for blood has increased with elective surgeries starting back, but donations are down. With current levels, Mississippi Blood Services needs at least 200 donors a day to get inventory refilled.
“I actually saw a post on social media that said that some of their blood types were at critical levels," said Reeves. "Over the past month, it said that they have lost… well, their inventory is down over a thousand units. And we have so many great people on the front lines in healthcare. And I know that a lot of us, like me, who want to get out and do something and this just seemed like a small thing that I could do.”
You can go to the Mississippi Blood Services website for more details on the current needs and information on where to donate.
