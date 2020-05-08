First Alert Forecast: storms, a few strong, Friday; quiet for Mother’s Day weekend

FRIDAY: Our next front will begin to move into the region through by mid-morning Friday. Temperatures will rebound from near 60° early, into the 70s ahead of the front moving through. Outside of any rain, winds will be aggressive again, generally out of the southwest at 15 – 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph possible. Expect periods of heavy rain, lighting and possibility for gusty winds and hail amid the strongest storms. Stay weather aware today, especially into the late morning and afternoon hours. Most of the storms will exit by the Friday evening with some clearing possible late as lows drop into the 40s to near 50.