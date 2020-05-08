First Alert Forecast: storms, a few strong, Friday; quiet for Mother’s Day weekend

FRIDAY: Our next front will begin to move into the region through by mid-morning Friday. Temperatures will rebound from near 60° early, into the 70s ahead of the front moving through. Outside of any rain, winds will be aggressive again, generally out of the southwest at 15 – 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph possible. Expect periods of heavy rain, lighting and possibility for gusty winds and hail amid the strongest storms. Stay weather aware today, especially into the late morning and afternoon hours. Most of the storms will exit by the Friday evening with some clearing possible late as lows drop into the 40s to near 50.
WEEKEND PLANNER: In the wake the second front this week, expect a cooler air mass to drop into the region for the weekend. A mix of clouds and sun will take us into the 60s to near 70 for Saturday. Temperatures will dip deep into the 40s, nearing record lows for some north of I-20. Mother’s Day will feature morning high clouds giving way to sunshine with highs in the lower ot middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect a return to a summery pattern into next week as high pressure off the southeast coast will flowing warm, Gulf air through much of the week. On the onset of that, we’ll stay quiet and sunny amid seasonably cool air Monday. Highs will creep from the 70s Monday, back to near 80 by Tuesday. Mid-late week highs will run in the middle to upper 80s with a return of afternoon, randomly placed, showers and storms.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
