GBI: ‘Sufficient probable cause’ for arrest of father, son in shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests and charges late Thursday night. Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, made their first appearance before a judge on Friday where bond was denied for both. Both can now have a bond hearing in superior court.
The McMichaels are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Cell phone video shows Travis shooting Arbery in the middle of the road in his own Brunswick neighborhood in February.
The GBI director says seeing the video disturbed him, adding it’s clearly a big piece of evidence in the case. However, he indicated it’s not the only evidence against the men.
The director also did not rule out more arrests in the case.
The second prosecutor who recused himself sent a letter to the attorney general in April saying he thought the shooting was self-defense.
He’s also said the McMichaels acted within the law in chasing Arbery. He also accused a quote “rabble rouser” of drawing attention to this case in March and early April.
We asked the GBI director about that letter and the opposite conclusion his agents came to in just 36 hours.
“Again, I can’t speak on behalf of what anyone else sees or doesn’t see about a case but I will tell you that we base our decisions on two things: one are facts and the other is the law. Whatever the facts are, we apply the law to it. If the law says what the facts are is a felony murder, then we take the warrants for it. I’m very comfortable in telling you there’s more than sufficient probable cause in this case for felony murder," said Director Vic Reynolds.
Arbery’s family says he was chased and killed for no good reason.
Citizens took to the street Friday in Brunswick for a rally. Members of the community say they are certainly glad to see the two arrests, but they also want a third man to be arrested, the man who filmed the video. The GBI director did not rule another arrest out during his news conference on Friday.
The GBI took over the case earlier this week at the urging of the governor and the agency’s director. Very quickly, they arrested the McMichaels.
In an incident report, Gregory tells police they chased Arbery because they thought he was a burglary suspect.
Initially, the police and the prosecutor on the case ruled the shooting self-defense and that the McMichael’s had legal grounds to chase Arbery.
These charges indicate the GBI disagrees with both assertions.
At Friday’s news conference, the GBI was directly asked simply: how did his agency come to the conclusion this was criminal so quickly, and whether he believes this was murder?
“I can tell you that if we didn’t believe it, we wouldn’t have arrested. If we believe it, then we’re going to put the bracelets (handcuffs) on them and that’s exactly what we did yesterday evening. When it is handed over to Mr. Durden for ultimate prosecution, it will be complete; it will be done, and every stone will be turned over. I promise you,” said Director Vic Reynolds, Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Sheriff’s deputies and GBI agents arrested both men Thursday night. Director Reynolds says they agreed on charges around 5 p.m. after investigating a little over 24 hours.
