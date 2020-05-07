Thursday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wind advisory just posted for the northern sections of our area where winds could gust up to 40mph between 7am and 7pm Friday. Otherwise, clouds will increase tonight along with a breeze of about 10-20mph from the south. Showers and thunderstorms will drop into the area around sunrise and continue to move south during the course of the morning into the afternoon. Damaging winds are likeliest with the tornado threat being lower. Torrential rain, frequent lightning and hail are likely. Rainfall could be upwards of an inch or two. While Friday will not be a stormy day for the entire day, everyone has an equal opportunity to see storms with the highest threat of severe weather being over southwest Mississippi. We are looking at a level 1 for most of the area with southwest Mississippi seeing a level 2 or slight risk out of 1 to 5 on the scale and 5 being the highest risk. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s most of Friday. Chilly weather moves in for the weekend. Both mornings will be in the 40s. Saturday will be sunny with highs struggling to get out of the 60s along with a stiff breeze. Mother’s Day looks perfect with sunshine and in the 70s. Warmer and more humid weather returns next week with highs in the 80s. Average high is 81 and the average low is 59. Sunrise is 6:07am and the sunset is 7:47pm. South wind tonight at 10mph gusting to 20mph and 20mph Friday with gusts between 30 and 40mph possible, even higher in thunderstorms.