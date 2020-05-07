Miss. restaurants open to customers eager for a sit-down meal

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Restaurants across the metro welcomed customers inside their eateries Thursday, the first day businesses were allowed to reopen to the public.
Customers were waiting to come inside Jose’s Mexican Restaurant when the business reopened for sit-down service today. They found plenty of seating and space!
Mary and Jimmie Horton of Pearl said they were tired of fast food and drive-throughs.
“I’m very much concerned about my favorite restaurants that I like to go to,” said Jimmie Horton. “That you don’t start helping them soon as they’re able to open we’re afraid they’re not gonna be able to survive."
Jose’s management, like most restaurants, has gone to great expense to meet the sanitation requirements. They’ve put in long hours to prepare for the opening.
Some restaurants remain closed opening day and management admits they were apprehensive.
“It’s taken a lot of work,” said Owner Tiffany Jimenez. “I really don’t feel comfortable opening, but I know a lot of people are just kind of, like, claustrophobic right now, ready to get out and see their friends and visit with their friends and have conversations with with their friends and it’s been hard for them to stay at home."
“We’ve been dying to eat out it’s been so long,” said David Engen of Pearl who ate an early lunch with wife Maxine. “We’ve got to get the world running again. We can’t last this way.”
Most people said they will be venturing out to restaurants to help spur the economy.
