Jackson police search for five runaway teenagers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are asking for public help as they search for five runaway teenagers.
Sixteen-year-old Dacorin Parker has been missing since April 4, 2020. He was last seen at 1451 Wooddell Drive. He was wearing a multicolor shirt when he disappeared.
Parker is described as six feet, one inch tall, weighing 150 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black hair.
Seventeen-year-old Jazmyne Jones has been missing since April 4, 2020. She was last seen at 1410 Cox Street. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray tights.
Jones is described as five-feet-four inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. She also has brown eyes and black hair.
Seventeen-year-old Jonathan Williams has been missing since March 20, 2020. He was last seen at 6713 George Washington St.
Williams is described as five feet, ten inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black hair.
Sixteen-year-old Shania Bassett has been missing since April 14, 2020. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue pants, and blue/pink shoes. She was last seen at 738 Woodacre Road.
Bassett is described as five feet, four inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. She also has brown eyes and black hair.
Fifteen-year-old Zykia Winford has been missing since April 16, 2020. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray tights. She was last seen at 5310 Dogwood Trail.
Winford is described as five feet, three inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has the name Alexandria tattoed on her left arm.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either of these individuals is asked to contact Detective Sharon Jordan at 601-960-2328 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
