Hattiesburg man charged in hit-and-run that killed 11-year-old girl

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a Hub City man Thursday in a hit-and-run that killed an 11-year-old girl Saturday.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said 27-year-old James McGowan Jr. turned himself in to police and was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death/disfigurement.
The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive and Barnes Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
Officers responding to the scene found a woman and a girl lying in the roadway.
Moore said the girl died at the scene, and the woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
McGowan was booked in the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.