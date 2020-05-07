First Alert Forecast: quiet, mild Thursday; storms return Friday

FRIDAY: Our next front will begin to move into the region through by mid-morning Friday. Temperatures will rebound from near 60° early, into the 70s ahead of the front moving through. Expect periods of heavy rain, lighting and possibility for gusty winds and hail amid the strongest storms. Severe weather threat is low, not zero; highest chances will be in a more unstable southwest Mississippi. Most of the storms will exit by the Friday evening with some clearing possible late as lows drop into the 40s to near 50.