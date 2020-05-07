First Alert Forecast: quiet, mild Thursday; storms return Friday

THURSDAY: High pressure will remain in control, keeping the weather quiet for Thursday across the region. After a cool start, expect highs to run back into the 70s through the afternoon. A few clouds will begin to move back into the skies overnight. Lows will reflect that, with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 by early Friday.
FRIDAY: Our next front will begin to move into the region through by mid-morning Friday. Temperatures will rebound from near 60° early, into the 70s ahead of the front moving through. Expect periods of heavy rain, lighting and possibility for gusty winds and hail amid the strongest storms. Severe weather threat is low, not zero; highest chances will be in a more unstable southwest Mississippi. Most of the storms will exit by the Friday evening with some clearing possible late as lows drop into the 40s to near 50.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind this front, a fresh air mass sent down from Canada will usher in cooler air for Mother’s Day weekend with highs in upper 60s to near 70 Saturday, lower to middle 70s Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will rebound through the 70s and 80s again by the start of next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
