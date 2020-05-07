Baseball fields open, but tournaments remain on hold

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When will boys and girls be able to get back out on the ball fields again for games and tournaments in Mississippi?
Tournaments mean lots of people in a ball park, so that can’t start quite yet. But the good news: practice can start Thursday, May 7 on the fields, any time between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Mike Narmour is the State Director for Grand Slam Sports Tournaments. He says guidelines must be followed, No more than 20 people can gather at a field unless social distancing guidelines are strictly followed. Here’s the plan if more than 20 come out.
“We’re gonna ask parents to stay in their vehicles or spread out six feet apart, but the only people allowed on the field will be the players and coaches,” he says. “We don’t want to do anything that would create a problem where we can’t continue going forward.”
The last Grand Slam tournaments in Mississippi were played back in early March. Since then, teams haven’t been able to gather for good practices on the fields. Even with the relaxed Safer at Home guidelines, Narmour, who also managers parks and rec in Winona, says he doesn’t expect to see all team members back out right away.
“You’ve got some that are ready to go, while others are not gonna let their children play, and I understand that side of it too," he tells us.
Tournaments scheduled for this weekend and the following weekend have been canceled, but the attitude toward Memorial Day weekend is wait-and-see.
“Everything we do is pure speculation right now. We have no way to know if that will actually happen until the Governor moves forward,” Narmour says.
