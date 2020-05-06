Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dry weather is resulting in small fires getting out of control across parts of the state. Fire danger is increasing. Winds will die down tonight, but fire danger is a concern. Thursday will be a sunny day with temperatures in the 70s. Showers and storms with a cool front will cross the area Friday, mainly during the morning. There is a chance for severe weather with this, especially in the southwestern part of the state, but it should be on the low end with wind and hail the likeliest threats for now. Thereafter, the weekend will be great for Mother’s Day. Highs will reach the 70s both days this weekend under sunny skies with low humidity. Jacket weather will be around in the mornings with temperatures in the 40s. Today’s high was 78 degrees. Average high is 81 this time of year is and the average low is 59. Sunrise is 6:08am and the sunset is 7:46pm. Northerly wind at 5mph or less tonight and Thursday.