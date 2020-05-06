UPDATE: Third suspect charged with capital murder in connection to February homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested the third suspect in connection to a February homicide.
The suspect is 22-year-old Brandon Sumerall. He is charged with capital murder in relation to the shooting death of Nicholas Robertson.
Police say Sumerall was apprehended in Texas and recently extradited to Mississippi.
In late March, Jackson police arrested 28-year-old Christopher Martin and 39-year-old Desmond Green for the shooting death of Nicholas Robertson. The two were also charged with capital murder.
Robertson was shot multiple times on Florence Avenue and later died at a local hospital.
Martin and Green were previously wanted for questioning in the case, along with 29-year-old Orrin Kyle Donald and 22-year-old Brandon Jace Sumerall.
The two were arrested with help from the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
