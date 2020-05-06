Surviving Motherhood: Happy Mother’s Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend is Mother’s Day weekend, it’s a time to celebrate the woman in your life, who either gave birth to you or birth to your children.
I decided to take this week’s segment to say ‘Thank You’ to my favorite mother in the world, my own!
In December of 1970 something, I made this woman a mom.
Linda Nell Hodge who for over 30 years was a school teacher, cheer coach, educator and so forth.
She grew up in Vicksburg, Mississippi and graduated from Temple High school in 1971.
My mom is one of those parents who believes in making memories. Singing songs in the mornings, camping, making faces of out of pancakes.
She believes in reading to children at bedtime and she believes in hard work. She worked two jobs so that I could be a Girl Scout and take ballet.
She was front and center in every track meet, school play, and ballet recital.
She was also front and center every time each of her four grandsons was born, and she became a Mimi.
Those boys love her and so do I. She is the reason that I’m the mother that I am.
So, on this Mother’s Day Linda Nell Hodge Tolliver, I salute you and want to make sure that you know that you’re the best mom and Mimi in the whole world. And I for one am ridiculously thankful that God picked you to raise me.
If you’re wondering what to get the Mother in your life for Mother’s Day, chances are she doesn’t want anything.
I’m sure you think I’m going to say your love is enough. No, I mean she really doesn’t want anything.
- She doesn’t want anyone to wake her up before her natural alarm and snooze button do.
- She doesn’t want anyone to bother her before she’s had her first cup of coffee.
- She doesn’t want to eat anything that her hands had to prepare.
- She doesn’t want to do anything that requires her to raise her voice more than a whisper.
- She doesn’t want to be bothered with ‘he said, he told, or he hit me.’
- She doesn’t want to go anywhere that she didn’t suggest.
No matter what you do, take the time to appreciate the special mother in your life, I guarantee she deserves it.
