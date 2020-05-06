Still no reports of Asian giant ‘murder’ hornet in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An insect from Asia is causing some concerns among beekeepers across the county.
It’s called the Asian giant 'murder’ hornet and the insect was recently found in Washington State where it killed off entire hives of honey bees.
It also poses a threat to humans, killing about 50 people a year in Japan.
There have still been no sightings of the insect reported yet in Mississippi. Local beekeepers say they want to keep it that way.
“It takes around, anywhere from a dozen to 30 hornets to decimate a whole hive of 30-50,000 bees, they can kill them all,” said Kip Isonhood, owner of Yazoo Honey & Bee Farm. "So it won’t take them long to wipe out bee populations. "
Isonhood says bees help pollinate about 80% of the food in our diet. You’ve probably tasted his product too, but you just don’t know it.
His honey is used by numerous restaurants in the area and is sold in select stores across central Mississippi.
