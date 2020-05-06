'Some business is better than no business’: Restaurants prepare for big reopening

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The countdown is on for restaurants in the metro anxious to open their doors.
Many are now preparing their businesses for customers to return.
Jose's Mexican Restaurant in Pearl is one of the hundreds of restaurants working hard to meet the requirements needed to get back to serving customers.
The owner, Tiffany Jimenez, is preparing for lots of hard work for the reopening. Wednesday the building underwent an intense sanitizing to welcome customers.
She says workers will have masks and all guidelines will be followed.
“Putting a sign on our door letting our customers know that if they have COVID-19 or a fever, running a fever, they’re not allowed to come in,” said Jimenez. “Then we’re going to sit people at every other table because we don’t have that many tables in here, but at least some business is better than no business”.
On May 17th the restaurant is celebrating 20 years in business. A more festive celebration was in the works.
The 120 seat eatery will only serve 40 and maintain distancing and health department requirements.
Bill Colvin is a regular customer and is ready for a sit-down meal.
“About as excited as an 87-year-old can get,” said Colvin.
“I appreciate the restaurants opening, and I know all the surrounding restaurants here in Pearl and Brandon and everywhere are so grateful that he’s at least given us fifty-percent right now so we’re thankful,” added Jose’s owner.
Thursday is the big day, but some restaurant owners say they will still wait a few weeks to reopen for the safety of customers and staff.
