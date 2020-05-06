Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Monroe, Panola, Clarke, Benton and Jasper counties

By China Lee | May 6, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents of Monroe, Panola, Clarke, Benton and Jasper counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app.

It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The testing site for Thursday, May 7:

  • Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Highway 25, Amory

The testing sites for Friday, May 8:

  • Panola County: Panola County Medical Center, 303 Medical Center Drive, Batesville
  • Clarke County: Clarke County EMA, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

The testing sites for Saturday, May 9:

  • Benton County: Benton County Courthouse, 190 Ripley Ave., Ashland
  • Jasper County: Jasper County EMA, 37 W. Eighth Ave., Bay Springs

Testing hours are noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

