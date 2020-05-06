Mississippi pastor advances to top 9 on ‘The Voice’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Todd Tilghman is a 41-year-old pastor from Meridian, Mississippi. But he still might yet have a future in music.
After stunning judges weeks ago in the first audition rounds, Todd has been on a roll.
Todd is a member of Team Blake and after a stunning version of Peter Cetera’s “Glory of Love” on Monday, he’s one of the top 9 contestants remaining.
Todd says with some pressuring from his wife, he decided to audition for The Voice and try something new in life. It looks like her advice has paid off!
