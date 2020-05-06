Miss. National Guard honors healthcare heroes to kick off Nurses Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Heroes Honoring Heroes.
On the first day of National Nurses Week, National Guard members stepped forward to honor healthcare heroes at University of Mississippi Medical Center for their selfless service.
As the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients climbs, the Medical Center’s frontline staff are rising to the challenge and doing what they do best: care for the sickest of the sick.
National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12.
