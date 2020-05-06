Metro restaurants financial future uncertain as they prepare to open their doors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday, restaurants will have the option to open for customers for the first time since statewide COVID-19 restrictions were placed on their operations.
At Karibe Mexican Grill in Madison, the restaurant has been thoroughly cleaned and is ready to invite the first guests in.
Under new guidelines they’ll only be able to seat at 12 of their 24 tables.
Owner William Olivera said, “Maybe not a profit yet, but the most important thing is is serving my customers and we’re still open and pay all the things we need to pay.”
Only 65% of the employees have been able to return to work here. Their future and the financial future of the local restaurant industry as a whole now unknown.
“We’re okay with it, to-go orders and everything, curbside orders, but all my customers really need to be seated inside,” said Olivera.
At Table 100 in Flowood, restaurant workers have been given PPE’s as they get ready to open their doors. Tables are placed apart for social distancing. Also paper order menus will be used.
They’ve ramped delivery service to make up for any profit losses from a lack of eat-in customers.
At Steve’s Downtown Sandwich Shop, they’ve transitioned to family meals, to make up for the lack of business. They opened earlier this week.
Steve has only been able to hire back one of his employees. Michael Hill is back at work for now, but the question is for how long?
Not all restaurants are jumping at the chance to open. We talked to managers at Fine and Dandy today.
They plan to wait at least another week to see what the climate is like for other eateries before they also reopen to customers.
