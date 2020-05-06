Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections says two inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons. Autopsies will be done. Darryl Swanier died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville. The 58-year-old had been taken there from the state penitentiary at Parchman. He was serving life sentences for capital murder convictions in 1982 and 2002. On Saturday, 60-year-old Rodney Brown died in the Greene County Hospital. He had been taken there from South Mississippi Correctional Institution. He was about 12 years into a 60-year sentence for a 2006 crash that killed two members of the Alaska National Guard.