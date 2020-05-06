Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE
Lawmakers to consider strike at Edwards' stay-at-home order
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican lawmakers trying to unravel Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide stay-at-home order are taking their first strike. A Wednesday hearing will offer clues about whether GOP anger over the coronavirus response could lead to curbs on the governor’s power. Edwards’ decision to extend his stay-at-home order through May 15 provoked strong criticism from Republicans who prefer a parish-by-parish approach. House GOP leader Blake Miguez is proposing legislation to undermine the stay-at-home order by keeping Edwards from being able to enforce it. Miguez's proposal is scheduled for debate Wednesday in the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. The effort would have to win support in the House and Senate.
BC-US-CLERGY ABUSE-NEW ORLEANS BANKRUPTCY
Saints emails, lawsuits could be buried in church bankruptcy
A bankruptcy filing by New Orleans’ Roman Catholic archdiocese freezes sexual abuse lawsuits and could help bury the details of alleged cover-ups of predator priests and thousands of internal emails documenting a behind-the-scenes alliance with the New Orleans Saints. Attorneys for those suing the church say last week’s Chapter 11 filing was a veiled attempt to keep church records secret and deny victims a public reckoning. Among the legal battles in limbo is a fight over a cache of confidential emails describing the behind-the-scenes PR work the Saints did for the archdiocese to contain fallout from clergy abuse scandals.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
COVID-19 deaths surpass 2,000 people in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The number of deaths related to COVID-19 has surpassed 2,000 in Louisiana. And figures released Tuesday by the state health department show the number of confirmed cases in the state is just short of 30,000 — with more than 20,000 people having recovered. The number requiring hospitalization appears stable at around 1,500, while the number needing ventilators dropped to 194 from 220 a day earlier. The latest figures come as state officials say warmer weather has led to more people congregating outdoors — sometimes violating restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people. A news release says state wildlife agents have had to break up numerous groups of boaters gathered on beaches and sandbars.
HOTEL COLLAPSE-NEW ORLEANS
New Orleans: Demo of buildings near Hard Rock can proceed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans has approved demolition of three buildings near the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel. Fire Chief Tim McConnell said in an order Tuesday that the buildings need to come down so cranes can be put in their place to demolish the hotel. The Hard Rock partially collapsed in October, killing three workers and sending construction debris into the streets. Two construction cranes that had been leaning precariously over the project were brought down days later. The rest of the building has remained standing for months as the city and the developer argue about how best to bring it down.
EMBEZZLEMENT CASE
Louisiana man embezzled $760K from Nashville-based Omnis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $760,000 from Nashville-based Omnis Health Inc. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville Robert Burton formerly served as president of Omnis, which sold diabetic testing kits. Between December 2013 and January 2017, Burton claimed he was using personal funds to purchase diabetic testing supplies. Instead he placed the supplies in online shopping carts and printed out the screen displays as receipts. Burton also fabricated credit card receipts. And he submitted false travel expense claims. He faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and up to five years for tax evasion.
LOUISIANA BUDGET
Bid to curb government spending advances in Louisiana House
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are advancing proposals pushed by conservative Republicans to limit budgetary growth and spending. Supporters are linking the long-sought measures to the coronavirus outbreak in the pitch for passage. The House Appropriations Committee sent the proposals to the full House for debate. Republicans say the current disaster highlights the need for stricter restraints on the state budget. They say if such provisions had been in place, the state would have built up savings and kept agencies from increasing spending to levels that likely will have to be cut because of the virus. Democrats suggested the timing is wrong, considering the volatility of state finances with the virus.
COMPANY EXPANSION
New company announces headquarters expansion to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A digital marketing company is relocating its headquarters in Baton Rouge as part of an expansion. Gov. John Bel Edwards and Click Here Digital CEO Bo White said Tuesday the company is investing $1.2 million to renovate its new site that's located on two acres along Interstate 12. Louisiana Economic Development said the expansion means Click Here Digital will keep 63 existing jobs and add 100 new positions to the payroll with an average annual salary of $52,000 plus benefits.
FATAL FIGHT-BAR EMPLOYEE
Sheriff: 2 charged in death of 82-year-old bar worker
TERRYTOWN, La. (AP) — Authorities said a father and son were charged in the death of a Louisiana bar employee, who died after the pair pushed him to the ground on New Year’s Eve. Rickey Lincoln Sr.and Rickey Lincoln Jr. were charged Monday with manslaughter in the death of 82-year-old Robert James. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said James was a part-time employee of the Roaring 20s bar. Authorities said James was taking out the trash when two men accosted him, grabbed his phone and pushed him to the ground. Authorities said James refused treatment but later suffered a brain bleed. He was found dead the following day. It’s unclear whether the Lincolns have attorneys.