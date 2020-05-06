JPS to hold virtual graduation ceremonies for class of 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools will present virtual celebrations of the class of 2020.
The recording of the ceremonial “Presentation of the Class of 2020” and awarding of diplomas will be at the Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Each graduation ceremony will be pre-recorded and streamed on Comcast Channel 19 and online on JPS media platforms. The broadcasts will air on each school’s original graduation date and time.
May 26
- Murrah, 1-2 p.m.
- Provine, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
- Jim Hill, 4-5 p.m.
May 27
- Callaway, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Forest Hill, 3:00-4:00 p.m.
- Wingfield, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Lanier, 6-7 p.m.
Programs will include presentations by the principals, valedictorians and salutatorians of each school, an address by JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene and the conferring of diplomas by JPS School Board President Letitia Johnson.
Graduates are being instructed to wear their caps and gowns, and their immediate family members are being encouraged to participate in graduation watch parties as the ceremonies are streamed.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.