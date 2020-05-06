Jackson restaurant owner faces drive-by shooting charge in addition to April murder charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is an additional felony charge for the Jackson restaurant owner accused of murder.
Greta Bully was released on bond Wednesday after appearing in court to hear new evidence that ups charges in this ongoing investigation.
Bully appeared via camera in Jackson Municipal Court during a bond hearing on the new charge of felony drive by shooting.
The 50 year old turned herself in to police Wednesday morning.
Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens told the court gunshot residue testing revealed shots were fired from the driver’s side and passenger side windows of Bully’s car.
Shell casings were also found inside the vehicle.
On April 24th she was charged with the murder of 65 year old Larry Lee.
The DA said he was shot three times by two different guns.
“I can’t speak to where he ultimately was either way,” said Owens. “I can say that at the time he was ultimately found in his resting place it did not seem that he could have been a danger to Miss Bully at that time”.
Bully’s attorney, Trent Walker, argued against additional bond, citing that his client surrendered to authorities, does not have a criminal record and is not a flight risk.
“At this point in time I’m not really at liberty to share everything but I am confident that when all the facts are out, and they’re heard that Miss Bully will be fully vindicated,” said Walker.
No motive for the shooting has been released.
Jackson Municipal Court Judge Ali Shamsiddeen set an additional $100,000 unsecured appearance bond for the new charge.
This brings her total bond to $200,000.
He also ordered Bully not to return to the area of the shooting out of concern for her safety and that of the public.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.