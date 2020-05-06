‘I’m putting my faith in God that he’s gonna come out of this’: Matthews pastor battling coronavirus

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A local pastor is currently battling the coronavirus at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
Andrew Byrd, lead pastor at Greater Life Church in Matthews, is battling the virus, according to his brother, Wes Byrd, a worship pastor at the same church.
Wes Byrd spoke to WBTV in a Zoom interview Wednesday afternoon, explaining that his brother started feeling sick in late April. He said Andrew Byrd had preached a during a virtual Bible study during the evening of Wednesday, April 22.
“He seemed totally fine and it kind of came on all of a sudden in the really early hours on Thursday,” said Wes Byrd.
He said his brother had a fever and started experiencing other symptoms that are commonly associated with COVID-19.
“Fever, nausea, loss of taste and smell, body aches,” listed Wes Byrd.
He said his brother was tested for COVID-19 on Friday, April 24 and the following day received the news that he had tested positive for the virus. He said his brother went to the hospital on Tuesday, April 28 because of the symptoms he was experiencing, and was then admitted to the hospital on Monday, May 4 after having trouble breathing.
Wes Byrd said it is unclear how Andrew contracted the virus.
“We’ve been racking our brains trying to figure it out - no idea,” he said.
Wes Byrd said he too was tested for the coronavirus, but his results came back ‘negative’.
He said some other members of the church congregation have tested positive for the coronavirus, but they have been asymptomatic. He said those church members who have tested positive for the virus have been quarantining.
His brother is the only church member facing serious sickness because of COVID-19.
“I have been worried, but I’m putting my faith in God that he’s gonna come out of this and he’s gonna have a testimony unlike any other to be able to share and to change lives,” said Wes Byrd.
He said his brother is receiving a ton of support from his church congregation. Church members have been offering to cut the pastor’s grass and drop off meals.
A post about Andrew Byrd’s battle with coronavirus on the church’s Facebook page has been shared more than 300 times.
“It’s been absolutely amazing to see the congregation really come together and come around their pastor and lift him up the best that they know how,” said Wes Byrd.
He said his brother’s hope is that God will be glorified through his experience battling the coronavirus. Wes Byrd said his brother completed a plasma treatment Wednesday. The family hopes his condition will continue to improve.
