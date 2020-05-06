First Alert Forecast: cooler, breezy mid-week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another front will approach area by Friday afternoon – bringing yet another risk for rain and storms to the area. Again, the risk for severe weather is low, yet, not zero. Behind this front, a fresh air mass sent down from Canada will usher in cooler air for Mother’s Day weekend with highs in upper 60s to near 70 Saturday, lower to middle 70s Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will rebound through the 70s and 80s again by the start of next week.