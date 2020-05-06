First Alert Forecast: cooler, breezy mid-week

WEDNESDAY: In the wake the first of two front due into the region this week, expect sunshine to prevail again with a seasonably mild northerly flow. Highs will top out in the 70s with low humidity. The northerly flow will pick up through the day – gusts upward of 30 mph are possible. After sunset, the winds will subside and we’ll fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight under mainly clear skies.
THURSDAY: High pressure will remain in control, keeping the weather quiet for Thursday across the region. After a cool start, expect highs to run back into the 70s through the afternoon. A few clouds will begin to move back into the skies overnight. Lows will reflect that, with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 by early Friday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another front will approach area by Friday afternoon – bringing yet another risk for rain and storms to the area. Again, the risk for severe weather is low, yet, not zero. Behind this front, a fresh air mass sent down from Canada will usher in cooler air for Mother’s Day weekend with highs in upper 60s to near 70 Saturday, lower to middle 70s Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will rebound through the 70s and 80s again by the start of next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.