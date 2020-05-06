Commissioners ask court to cite Canton Aldermen for violating court order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Commissioners for Canton Municipal Utilities are asking a judge to find Canton Aldermen in contempt for violating a court order.
In a petition filed in Madison Chancery Court Wednesday, the three commissioners for CMU say Fred Esco, Les Penn, Daphne Sims, Eric Gilkey and Timothy Taylor violated a judge's ruling.
A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday prohibiting the aldermen from calling special meetings to remove the Commissioners.
According to court documents filed Wednesday aldermen immediately called a special meeting Monday in direct violation of every item ordered by the judge. Alderman Eric Gilkey is also employed at CMU.
