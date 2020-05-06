Co-owner of Bully’s Restaurant turns self in on drive-by shooting charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened in April.
According to Captain Tyree Jones of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Greta Bully was arrested and charged for murder.
She was booked into the Hinds County Detention Center but was later released on a $100,000 bond.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the shooting victim as 65-year-old Larry Lee.
Stewart said she was notified just before 11 p.m. Police found Lee’s body on the side of the Toast and Sip liquor store located on Medgar Evers Boulevard.
Greta is the wife of Tyrone Bully, owner of Bully’s Soul Food Restaurant in Jackson. She is also co-owner of the popular restaurant.
Weeks later, Bully was also charged with drive-by shooting, an additional charge for the shooting from April 24. She turned herself in and was given an additional $100,000 bond.
