Woman killed in multi-car crash in Hinds Co.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes that happened over the weekend.
The crashes happened on Saturday on I-20 in Hinds County around 10:35 p.m.
Reports indicate that a Ford Mustang was traveling east when it was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Silverado.
A second crash happened when the driver of another Chevrolet Silverado stopped to keep from hitting vehicles from the first crash.
The second Silverado was struck by a Kia Optima, which force the second Silverado into the rear of the first Silverado. The driver of the first Silverado was not transported.
The driver of the mustang was transported to UMMC and later died of her injuries. She has been identified as Rebekah D.Thurman, 28, of Clinton.
The driver of the second Silverado was transported to CMMC with unknown injures.
The 2 occupants of the Kia Optima were treated and released at Merit Health in Vicksburg.
This crash is currently under investigation.
