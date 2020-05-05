Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While there may be a stray shower tonight, most of the area will clear out with breezy conditions. A cool front is sweeping across the area so winds tonight will be northerly at 5-10mph. Tuesday will be breezy, sunny and less humid. Highs will only reach the middle 70s, as opposed to the 80s we saw today and it will be breezy with northwest wind at 15mph gusting to 30mph. Expect sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with pleasant temperatures and lots of sunshine. It will remain breezy. A chance for showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday. The severe threat is low. The good news is that this system will clear out of here in time for the weekend. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with low humidity. Highs will barely reach 70 Saturday and in the 70s on Sunday, Mother’s Day. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Average high is 80 and the average low is 58. Sunrise is 6:09am and the sunset is 7:45pm.